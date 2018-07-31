WEATHER NEST: Canada Goose is teaming up with BHV Marais in Paris for a weather-themed pop-up store installation from Sept. 6 to 26.

As brands and department stores broaden their strategies to lure in consumers, Canada Goose and BHV Marais are offering a weather experience to clients in the dome-roofed Observatoire space of the department store’s top floor.

Called “Weather Patterns,” the spiral-shaped refuge will offer Canadian weather noises to visitors in its outer ring and a weather atmosphere in the center. A representation of the sky overhead is meant to project the beauty of the northern lights.

Set up during design week in Paris by Public Studio, the display will show fabrics used for key pieces of the brand’s fall collection in greens, blues and gold alluding to nature, art and music.

The Canadian label will sell vests, parkas and accessories at the temporary store. Artist Yves Klein served as inspiration for the project.