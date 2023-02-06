×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘That Radical, Rebellious Spirit Set Him Apart’

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Fashion

Prabal Gurung Creates Goddess Gown for Kelsea Ballerini

Canada Goose Taps Union LA’s Chris Gibbs for NBA All-star Collection

The five-piece outerwear collection is part of Canada Goose’s multiyear partnership with the NBA.

Fred VanVleet models styles for Canada Goose's NBA All-Star collections
Fred VanVleet models styles for Canada Goose's NBA All-Star collections. Courtesy

Canada Goose and Union LA are joining forces to celebrate the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The outerwear brand revealed Monday that it has tapped streetwear brand Union LA’s designer Chris Gibbs to create a five-piece collection that is a “modern take on classic Americana designs and patterns,” according to the brand, and celebrates the upcoming NBA All-Star Game taking place on Feb. 19. The collection is part of Canada Goose’s multiyear partnership with the NBA and will be available for purchase starting Thursday.

“This collection truly reflects the very definition of Union — the action or fact of joining or being joined together,” Gibbs said. “By fusing the luxury performance and the function Canada Goose is known for with the design and styling of Union LA, we’ve created a limited-edition capsule collection with five distinct pieces, created with the West Coast lifestyle in mind.” 

Related Galleries

Tierra Whack models styles for Canada Goose’s NBA All-Star collections.

Styles in the collection include Gibbs’ versions of the Canada Goose Toussaint French military-style parka; the Breda Liner quilted jacket; the reversible Bullard Bomber; the Legion Vest, and a youth version of the Legion Vest. Gibbs took inspiration from the West Coast with the collection’s color palette, using hues of burnt orange and blue and mixing them with Canada Goose’s go-to tones of navy, white and yellow. Prices range from $450 to $1,150.

Gibbs’ wife, stylist Beth Birkett-Gibbs, creative directed the collection’s campaign, which is part of Canada Goose’s ongoing Play in the Open campaign series. The campaign features the likes of rapper Tierra Whack, British poet Kai Isaiah Jamal, R&B duo Majid Jordan and NBA star Fred VanVleet.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Hot Summer Bags

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Canada Goose Taps Union LA for NBA All-Star Collection: Details

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad