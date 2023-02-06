Canada Goose Taps Union LA’s Chris Gibbs for NBA All-star Collection

Canada Goose and Union LA are joining forces to celebrate the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The outerwear brand revealed Monday that it has tapped streetwear brand Union LA’s designer Chris Gibbs to create a five-piece collection that is a “modern take on classic Americana designs and patterns,” according to the brand, and celebrates the upcoming NBA All-Star Game taking place on Feb. 19. The collection is part of Canada Goose’s multiyear partnership with the NBA and will be available for purchase starting Thursday.

“This collection truly reflects the very definition of Union — the action or fact of joining or being joined together,” Gibbs said. “By fusing the luxury performance and the function Canada Goose is known for with the design and styling of Union LA, we’ve created a limited-edition capsule collection with five distinct pieces, created with the West Coast lifestyle in mind.”

Tierra Whack models styles for Canada Goose’s NBA All-Star collections.

Styles in the collection include Gibbs’ versions of the Canada Goose Toussaint French military-style parka; the Breda Liner quilted jacket; the reversible Bullard Bomber; the Legion Vest, and a youth version of the Legion Vest. Gibbs took inspiration from the West Coast with the collection’s color palette, using hues of burnt orange and blue and mixing them with Canada Goose’s go-to tones of navy, white and yellow. Prices range from $450 to $1,150.

Gibbs’ wife, stylist Beth Birkett-Gibbs, creative directed the collection’s campaign, which is part of Canada Goose’s ongoing Play in the Open campaign series. The campaign features the likes of rapper Tierra Whack, British poet Kai Isaiah Jamal, R&B duo Majid Jordan and NBA star Fred VanVleet.