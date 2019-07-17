Toronto-based, direct-to-consumer jewelry brand Mejuri is expanding to the West Coast.

The label founded in 2015 by Noura Sakkijha with the goal of delivering everyday high-end jewelry that Millennial women can afford to buy for themselves, will open a showroom/store on Aug. 10 at 8404 Melrose Avenue, adjacent to the trendy Melrose Place shopping stretch that houses Glossier, Marc Jacobs and Isabel Marant.

After Toronto and New York, L.A. marks the third brick-and-mortar outpost for the minimalist jewelry brand with 488,000 Instagram followers, which in four years has quadrupled revenue year-over-year, grown to 120 employees, and inspired waitlists up to 70,000 customers, according to a spokesperson. The L.A. location is the first to open since the brand raised $23 million in series B funding in April for retail expansion from venture capital firms including NEA, Felix and Imaginary.

Mejuri operates with a weekly drop model, and its delicate mini hoop and chain threader earrings, diamond-line necklaces, zodiac signet rings and dainty chain bracelets run from $29 to $2,000. The brand also sells engagement rings.