×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Wales Bonner Looks to Renaissance Italy, Ghanaian Artistry for Pitti

Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester Has New and Old ‘Friends,’ but She Never Looks Back

Business

Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Team on Swimwear Collection

The fashion brand is teaming with the model’s Tropic of C brand for a collection of elevated swimwear basics.

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Team
Candice Swanepoel models pieces from her Alo Yoga x Tropic of C collection Courtesy of Alo Yoga

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga are teaming on a collection of elevated swimwear basics.

The model and her Tropic of C brand are partnering with Alo Yoga on a collection that offers bikinis, one-piece bathing suits, woven hats and bandeau tops in red, orange, black and mauve. The pieces are meant to be mixed and matched and paired with other Alo Yoga styles.

“I wanted this collection to be about simplicity, elegance and power,” Swanepoel said. “The pieces are simple with unique colors, which I think will stand out on any summer adventure. Each piece is designed to accentuate the female form, so fit has always been a key part of my designs and you can feel it when you put these pieces on.”

The collection, particularly its woven pieces, were handmade by indigenous female artisans in northern Peru. In addition to employing the artisans, Tropic of C offers the women computer literacy classes and other education to help them grow their own artisan businesses. This kind of philanthropy is engrained in Swanepoel’s brand, which regularly partners with global charities and works with artisans across the world.

Related Galleries

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Team on Swimwear Collection
Candice Swanepoel models pieces from her Alo Yoga x Tropic of C collection Courtesy of Alo Yoga

Swanepoel explained her favorite pieces from the collection are the red and black swimsuits, as they are classic swimwear staples. She also stated she likes the handmade woven pieces.

“Our design process often starts with a color palette,” she said. “We worked with Alo on what their upcoming color stories look like and built a collection that would complement each other. We want the girl to be able to wear the swimwear together with some of the workout pieces or even as streetwear. We then chose some of our most loved styles that are simple and functional for whatever activities our girls are doing, whether it’s on the beach or beyond.”

The collaboration is not Alo Yoga’s latest foray into swimwear. The brand previously teamed with Frankies Bikinis last summer.

The Alo Yoga x Tropic of C collection will be available through both brands’ websites and at select Alo Yoga stores across the country. The collection ranges in price from $70 to $150.

READ MORE HERE: 

Alo Yoga Has Entered the Metaverse Through Roblox 

Kendall Jenner Helps Alo Yoga Launch Embody Collection

EXCLUSIVE: Alo Yoga Expands Retail Footprint, Plans to Enter Music Business

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Hot Summer Bags

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Swimwear

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad