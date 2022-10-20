Candice Swanepoel Goes ‘Off the Beaten Path’ in Brooklyn With Boots and Heels for Schutz Fall 2022 Campaign

Schutz has debuted its fall 2022 campaign featuring Candice Swanepoel. Photographed by Luigi and Lango, the South African model strikes a pose in various locations throughout Brooklyn, New York. Deemed “Off the Beaten Path,” the campaign looks to inspire those who are fearless and authentic enough to stand out from the crowd.

Candice Swanepoel modeling for Schutz’s “Off the Beaten Path” campaign. COURTESY OF SCHUTZ

The shots show Swanepoel posted on an empty city street with buildings and yellow taxis in a crocodile-embossed leather sandal, sprawled across a cobblestone floor, and standing under a bridge overlooking the water.

The campaign features some of Schutz’s more classic styles, including the Julianna, a caged style heel that comes in suede, embossed leather and leopard prints, and newer styles, including the Tessie boot and the Zachy, a glam boot in a cowboy silhouette.

Candice Swanepoel modeling for Schutz’s “Off the Beaten Path” campaign. COURTESY OF SCHUTZ

The collection ranges from $148 to $298 and is available at Schutz stores and online.

It’s a busy time for Swanepoel, as she and her brand Tropic of C recently partnered with Alo Yoga in June to create a collection of swimwear basics, including woven hats, one-piece bathing suits and bikinis.

“I wanted this collection to be about simplicity, elegance and power,” Swanepoel said to WWD. “The pieces are simple with unique colors, which I think will stand out on any summer adventure. Each piece is designed to accentuate the female form, so fit has always been a key part of my designs and you can feel it when you put these pieces on.”