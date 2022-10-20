×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Sales Jump 24.3% in Q3 on Strength of Asia, U.S.

Fashion

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès Bags Hit Amazon Through Secondhand Distributor

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

Candice Swanepoel Goes ‘Off the Beaten Path’ in Brooklyn With Boots and Heels for Schutz Fall 2022 Campaign

The campaign looks to inspire those who are fearless and authentic enough to stand out from the crowd.

Candice Swanepoel modeling for Schutz's Off the Beaten Path fall 2022 campaign.
Candice Swanepoel modeling for Schutz's "Off the Beaten Path" campaign. Courtesy of Schutz

Schutz has debuted its fall 2022 campaign featuring Candice Swanepoel. Photographed by Luigi and Lango, the South African model strikes a pose in various locations throughout Brooklyn, New York. Deemed “Off the Beaten Path,” the campaign looks to inspire those who are fearless and authentic enough to stand out from the crowd.  

Candice Swanepoel modeling for Schutz's Off the Beaten Path fall 2022 campaign.
Candice Swanepoel modeling for Schutz’s “Off the Beaten Path” campaign. COURTESY OF SCHUTZ

The shots show Swanepoel posted on an empty city street with buildings and yellow taxis in a crocodile-embossed leather sandal, sprawled across a cobblestone floor, and standing under a bridge overlooking the water.

Related Galleries

The campaign features some of Schutz’s more classic styles, including the Julianna, a caged style heel that comes in suede, embossed leather and leopard prints, and newer styles, including the Tessie boot and the Zachy, a glam boot in a cowboy silhouette. 

Candice Swanepoel modeling for Schutz's Off the Beaten Path fall 2022 campaign.
Candice Swanepoel modeling for Schutz’s “Off the Beaten Path” campaign. COURTESY OF SCHUTZ

The collection ranges from $148 to $298 and is available at Schutz stores and online.

It’s a busy time for Swanepoel, as she and her brand Tropic of C recently partnered with Alo Yoga in June to create a collection of swimwear basics, including woven hats, one-piece bathing suits and bikinis.

“I wanted this collection to be about simplicity, elegance and power,” Swanepoel said to WWD. “The pieces are simple with unique colors, which I think will stand out on any summer adventure. Each piece is designed to accentuate the female form, so fit has always been a key part of my designs and you can feel it when you put these pieces on.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Candice Swanepoel Goes 'Off the Beaten Path' for Schutz Fall Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad