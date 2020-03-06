Candice Swanepoel, the South African model, is moving to The Lions Model Management for model representation.

Swanepoel, who has walked the runway for designers such as Chanel, Versace, Fendi, Etro, Bottega Veea, Brandon Maxwell, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Oscar de la Renta, has been a Victoria’s Secret model since 2007. She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010.

She has also been featured in ad campaigns for such brands as Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, Versace Fragrances, Swarovski, Oscar de la Renta, Miu Miu, Givenchy Frangrance, Michael Kors, and Max Factor. Among the magazine covers she has appeared on are Vogue Italia, Harper’s Bazaar, U.S. Elle, and V Magazine.

Swanepoel was discovered when she was 15 years old at a South Africa flea market.

In 2018, Swanepoel launched an eco-lifestyle and ethically sourced swimwear collection, Tropic of C, where she is founder and creative director. It is primarily a direct-to-consumer business.

Swanepoel continues to be represented in other areas by Creative Artists Agency, who signed her last April for all areas. Before that, she was represented for her fashion deals by IMG Models.

The 31-year-old mother of two has been on Forbes’ “Highest Paid Models” list several times.

“We are very excited to represent Candice Swanepoel and committed to using our distinctive platform at The Lions to amplify her voice in the fashion industry and help her build a powerful personal brand with her own talent, passion and uniqueness,” said Ali Kavoussi, managing partner at The Lions.