RISING STARS: Chopard will be giving its annual Trophy award for up-and-coming talent to François Civil and Florence Pugh, WWD has learned.

Civil is a French actor who began his career aged 14, after being spotted during a school play. He has since gone on to experiment with a variety of genres, both in his home country and internationally. He has previously starred alongside Juliette Binoche in the drama “Elles”; played the role of a budding actor in the cult Netflix series “Call My Agent,” and of an adrenaline junkie in Yann Gozlan’s action film “Burn Out.”

Pugh, who hails from England, is best known for her role in the independent drama “Lady Macbeth” and most recently played the role of a young professional wrestler in “Fighting with My Family.” She will also be starring in the highly anticipated film “Little Women” alongside Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Louis Garrel and Meryl Streep.

The young actors will be presented with their awards during a ceremony held as part of the film festival’s official lineup on Monday night.

Supporting young actors through the Chopard Trophy has been a longtime tradition for the jeweler, which is the official sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival. Previous winners have included Shailene Woodley, Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tautou, Elizabeth Debicki and Gael García Bernal.