TAKE TWO: The Cannes Film Festival has postponed its 74th edition, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film festival is now slated to run from July 6 to 17. It was initially scheduled for May 11 to 22.

Last year, it did not hold an in-person event because of the health crisis.

“As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed,” the organizers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cases of the virus have been rising in Europe, with various countries tightening their restrictions, including re-establishing lockdowns.

Cannes is a huge marketplace for film, through its main selection, parallel sections like the Semaine de la Critique and Quinzaine des Réalisateurs, and the Marché du Film film market. In addition, the red carpet is a showcase for major corporate partners like L’Oréal Paris, Chopard and Kering.

