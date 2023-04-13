Cannes Lineup Assures Red-Carpet Star Power

PARIS – Cannes’ red carpet will be red hot, with a star-studded lineup of films and series slated for this year’s festival.

Cate Blanchett, Scarlett Johnasson, Tilda Swinton, Natalie Portman and Blackpink’s Jennie are just a few of the actresses are expected to make appearances on the red carpet.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux and new president Iris Knobloch revealed the official selection of films and series that will unspool in competition, sidebars and special screenings during the 76th edition of the festival, which will run May 16 to 27.

Johansson and Swinton star in Wes Anderson’s hotly anticipated “Asteroid City,” which also stars Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke, Hong Chau and Hope Davis, alongside Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Liev Schrieber, Matt Dillon and Steve Carrell.

Chanel is likely to have a strong presence at the world premiere of “The Idol,” with two of the house’s faces expected to appear on the red carpet.

Both Blackpink’s Jennie and Lily Rose Depp star in Sam Levinson’s series about a pop idol and a troubling self-help guru. The HBO show, produced by and co-starring Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, will have an out-of-competition premiere.

Blanchett is starring in Warwick Thornton’s Australian drama “The New Boy,” which she also produced.

Louis Vuitton should also make an appearance, with brand ambassador Alicia Vikander starring alongside Jude Law in Karim Aïnouz’s Henry VIII drama “Firebrand.”

Juliette Binoche, who attended the Armani Privé show during Paris Haute Couture week in January, will star in “The Passion of Dodin Bouffant,” from director Tran Anh Hung.

A few major films had already been announced, including the out-of-competition world premiere of Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemmons.

The first film from Saint Laurent’s film production subsidiary, Pedro Almodóvar’s “Strange Way of Life,” will screen in competition. The English-language Western stars hot commodity Pedro Pascal alongside Ethan Hawke, with the brand and designer Anthony Vacarello credited as associate producers and overseeing costumes.

James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” will bring a bit of old-Hollywood glamour, with Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen set for the out-of-competition premiere.

“Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp, will open the film festival on May 16. The French period drama is directed by and also stars Mäiwenn as the titular courtesan.

Natalie Portman, a longtime face of Dior, and Julianne Moore star in Todd Haynes’ “May December,” about a marriage crumbling after a tabloid romance. The film will premiere in competition.

Jessica Hausner’s “Club Zero,” about a teacher’s troubling relationship with her students at an elite school, starring Mia Wasikowska, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Elsa Zylberstein, will also be in the running for the Palme d’Or.

Michelle Yeoh will be on hand during the festival to accept Kering’s Women in Motion award, and the usual parade of parties are expected, including ones by festival sponsor Chopard and Paco Rabanne.

The Carlton Hotel will host the opening evening ball after undergoing a three-year revamp, Knobloch announced. “This legend of the city of Cannes…has supported the festival since its beginning, and has been the place of the most prestigious guests. We rejoice to be able to meet again at the Carlton in its splendor,” she said.

It was Knobloch’s first turn as newly-elected president of the festival, serving alongside the longstanding Fremaux. She’s the first woman in the role.

“You know the saying of Saint Exupery, ‘The secret of a successful couple is to look in the same direction.’ I’m convinced our pair will work perfectly because we share the same vision,” she said in opening the press conference.

Swedish director Ruben Östlund will serve as the president of the jury – though the rest of his team has not yet been announced. The jury is often packed deep with red-carpet favorites that appear each evening in couture creations.