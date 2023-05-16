Cannes Scene: All the Places to Pamper

Augustinus Bader Will Pop Up at the Mondrian Hotel

The brand behind the A-list’s favorite blue bottle will get guests red carpet ready from head to toe with private treatments at the new Mondrian hotel. Augustinus Bader will bring Los Angeles-based skin care specialist and celeb favorite Gavin McLeod-Valentine to Cannes for his famously stimulating facials for the duration of the festival, while AB has partnered with Paris-based masseur Luca Bagnara for a week of body treatments. McLeod-Valentine is known for his shaping and lifting facial, while Bagnara made his mark with signature slimming and lymphatic drainage massages. Together the powerhouse combo creates a post-flight skin shape up.

The biomedical beauty brand will also host a pop-up at Ondine beach. The invitation-only juice bar will have special skin care smoothies, complete with Augustinus Bader’s superfood and probiotic mix, as well as give mini-facials and skin care routine analysis. The Ondine beach has been newly revamped by French luxury swimwear brand Vilebrequin, featuring custom made ceramics and hand-painted tiles. Karl Lagerfeld’s former right-hand man, interior designer Vincent Darré, has infused the seaside spot with quirky charm in octopus and fish-inspired furnitures.

Augustinus Bader will put the space to good use with three invitation-only Champagne-and-caviar cocktails throughout the week, partnered with Volzhenka caviar.

Inside the Augustinus Bader lounge at the Mondrian Hotel Beach. Stephane Cardinale

Carita Raising the Barre at the Hotel Martinez

Carita is raising the barre. After opening a branded spa at Hotel Martinez last year, the French beauty brand is bringing the Ballet Metamorphic body protocol to Cannes just in time for the film festival. Developed by Daniele Beniamini, the masseuse for the ballet corps of the Paris Opera, the treatment aims to transform posture through movement. Beniamini developed the treatment with Carita and has incorporated the signature Fluide de Beauty 14 dry oil into the treatment, which moves the limbs and joints to help the body gain fluidity. Beniamini’s treatment can be found inside the 6,500-square-foot L’Oasis spa from Tuesday to improve guests such as Coco Rocha and Natasha Poly for their red carpet walk — or just a stroll down the Croisette.

The brand will also host a lunch with newly appointed artistic director John Nollet on the Martinez beach featuring its revamped menu by celebrity chef Jean Imbert.

Inside Carita’s Oasis du Martinez. Jerome Kelagopian / Courtesy Carita

Dior’s New Door at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc opened its doors to the new Dior spa this season. The brand has a long history at the hotel, having shot several campaigns there and even naming a fragrance after the iconic address. For the first time and exclusively for Eden-Roc, Dior has conceived six well-being cures, dubbed Bouquets, which are carried out over several days. They combine manual and high-tech treatments, a sports session and consultations with well-being and nutrition experts. They created four new signature rituals inspired by the elements of the South of France including rock, sea, garden and sun, as well as created a new protocol with Hydra facial for a 90-minute deep cleanse. Treatment rooms are located in the garden, with a duo-room nestled in a former gazebo featuring Dior’s signature Toile de Jouy. The spa also offers onyx infusion rooms, hydrotherapy treatments, an Iyashi dome offering infratherapy treatments for slimming and detoxing. The sauna and hammam area is complete with an ice fountain for cooling off post steam — or guests can enjoy a dip in the iconic cliffside pool.

Inside the Dior spa at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Courtesy of Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc

The C-suite at the Carlton Hotel

Spas are usually better known for steam rooms than for rooms to let off some steam. But the Carlton has taken the unusual twist of setting up a boxing ring inside its new wellness center C Club Fitness and Spa, the only full-sized place for amateur pugilists in town. For those who prefer to relax in a more flat manner, celebrity favorite Dr. Barbara Sturm anchors the beauty treatment menu with her famous tension release facial on offer. Her glow and antiaging facials are also available, as are scalp treatments to promote hair growth. Sturm spent two decades researching anti-inflammatory ingredients, which can be put to good use to counter Cannes’ many late nights.