Cannes Scene: New Hot Spots to Shop

The city is teeming with new boutiques and brands, from Orlebar Brown's beachwear to Jimmy Choo's red carpet classics.

Etro Cannes boutique
The exterior of the new Etro boutique in Cannes. Filippo Piantanida / Courtesy Etro

American Vintage

It might be called American Vintage, but it’s classic French style. The Marseille-based brand founded by Michaël Azoulay two decades ago pays homage to classic Americana with a devotion to denim and locally sourced materials at its new women’s and kids’ boutique. The 1,200-square-foot shop is filled with terracotta tiles and raw wood shelving, plenty of seating, plants and lemon trees for good measure. There’s a coffee machine for a caffeine fix, and a jeans bar to find the perfect fit and finish. Azoulay’s idea was to create a hangout space that embodies the spirit of the south of France. It’s also the ideal place to debut the brand’s homewares line, featuring interior essentials. It’s the second boutique in Cannes for the brand, which will now dedicate its first door to men’s.

95 Rue d’Antibes

04-93-68-55-76

Inside the American Vintage women’s store. Courtesy American Vintage

Etro

Since taking the helm at Etro less than a year ago, Marco De Vincenzo has excited the fashion world with his playful reinvention of the house, which is best known for paisley prints. The Sicilian designer has injected a new energy with preppier stripes and rich jacquards, while honoring the family-owned house’s textile roots.

Now he’s bringing his expansive vision to Cannes with a new boutique just off the Croisette that offers a taste of Italian flair. Interiors designed in collaboration with Claudia Campone’s Rome-based ThirtyOne lay a minimalist foundation for the brand’s bold prints. A wall of windows opens up the space, filled with modern resin-and-cement tables, while curved metal fixtures come in a celebratory champagne color.

He’s obsessed with blankets and wraps, styled and cinched for good measure, and translated for summer into large silk scarves. The brand’s beloved caftans — perfect to throw on for a post-swim poolside lunch — are also available along with De Vincenzo’s ready-to-wear collection, as are the highly coveted rhino-horned clogs that charged down the runway at his fall 2023 show in Milan.

32 Rue de Commandant André

04-93-99-49-37

Inside the Etro boutique Cannes. Filippo Piantanida / Courtesy Etro

Jimmy Choo

Red carpet favorite Jimmy Choo has put its footprint on the Croisette with an expansive boutique that offers made-to-order service. A curated suite of the brand’s signature styles can be customized from a selection of colors, textures and finishes. Added personalization and bespoke touches allow customers to design their dream shoe or handbag. All custom designs are handmade by artisans over the border in Italy; it takes eight to 10 weeks to receive the one-of-a-kind pieces.

The brand will forgo its traditional festival suite and service their celebrity clients from the 650-square-foot space. Enveloped in white, the space is filled with gold accents and woven wicker chairs for an upscale beachy feel. Shoes are displayed on travertine shelving, while floors of marble and stone add earthy elements. Not only footwear but the entire women’s collection, from fragrance to accessories, to eyewear and bridal pieces, is available.

45 Boulevard de la Croisette

04-93-43-07-30

Inside the new Jimmy Choo boutique.

Orlebar Brown

Chanel-owned Orlebar Brown is the first space to open in the arcade of shops inside the newly revamped Carlton Hotel. Think sophisticated swimwear and casual basics including seersucker shorts, slim-cut blazers, linen trousers and elevated basics such as Mulberry silk blend waffle-weave polo shirts. Decked out in the red, white and blue nautical theme that is the Orlebar Brown boutique signature, the space offers classic Bulldog swim shorts with a five-year guarantee. The British brand’s tailored beachwear is designed to be able to go from the beach to the bar, and thus the boutique is very cleverly situated just steps from the hotel’s new poolside drinking spot.

58 Boulevard de la Croisette

04-93-06-40-06

Inside the Orlebar Brown boutique in the Carlton Hotel.
