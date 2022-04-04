×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: April 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

WWD Top 10 Women’s Fall 2022 RTW Shows and Top Five Presentations

Men's

Men’s Sales Soar as Guys Return to Office, Events — and Life

Beauty

Puig Returns to Strong Growth, Raises 2022 Guidance

Capri Holdings to Donate Over $1 Million Euros in Essential Clothing to Aid Those Displaced by War in Ukraine

The donated products will be distributed through A Shop Without Cash Registers in Brwinow, Poland.

Michael Kors
Michael Kors, along with Versace and Jimmy Choo will be donating coats, sweaters and shoes. Courtesy Photo

Capri Holdings Ltd., parent of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, said Monday it will be donating over 1 million euros in essential clothing such as coats, sweaters and shoes  from its brands through the company’s distribution center in Venlo, the Netherlands, to aid those displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

To execute this initiative, Capri will use the collection points created by Venlo Helps Ukraine, a local initiative created to organize the collection of clothing, medical goods, non-perishable food and other essential items for distribution within Poland and the Ukraine border.

After being transported to Warsaw at no cost by Rutilli, a transportation and logistics company that has joined the cause, the donated products will be distributed through a Shop Without Cash Registers, an organization based in Brwinow, Poland. The organization has set up a location in donated space at the Galeria Brwinow Shopping Center, where the products and clothing are displayed on hangers in a store-like environment, making it more convenient for refugees to find the items they need.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Louis Vuitton Donates to UNICEF for Ukraine Relief Efforts

Mango Responds to the Crisis in Ukraine

“Stay With Ukraine, Stand With Ukraine,” Lilia Litkovskaya Tells Industry

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad