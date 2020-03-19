Capri Holdings Limited and Valentino have confirmed store closures as of this week in efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Capri has closed all directly operated North American stores as of Wednesday, and its European outposts as of today. The luxury brand said they will remain closed through April 10, and that all store employees will be paid through that period. The luxury group’s brands — Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo — will continue to run their e-commerce operations.

“We are facing an unprecedented global pandemic,” said John Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri. “Our first priority is to help protect our employees, consumers, partners and communities and to ensure we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I am proud of our team and our partners as they support each other and their communities during this time of uncertainty.”

Valentino, too, has temporarily closed all North American stores. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the brand confirmed to WWD parameters that would go into effect in the event of such closures: “Given the current global health crisis, Valentino has decided to close all North American stores (as of Wednesday, March 18) to ensure the safety of the Valentino community and our clients. We remain dedicated to the well-being of our employees and are closely monitoring the situation and communicating with our community.”