Cara Cara, the New York-based women’s ready-to-wear label known for its optimistic, feminine fashions, has unveiled its latest collection. Within fall, new frocks and separates “channel the Cara Cara woman’s pivot to a haute bohemian aesthetic and lifestyle as casual glamour continues its reign.”

Founded in 2019 by Sasha Martin, Katie Hobbs and Julia Workman and produced in ethically certified factories in the U.S., India, China and Peru, the fall collection shies away from the brand’s usual holiday-centric themes and leans into sophisticated but still playful, transitional dress from summer days to September in the city, with a more polished, feminine “uniform.” Printed frocks, skirts and blouses are aplenty in shapes both new and signature with details such as dropped waists, poufed and ruffled sleeves and geometric embroideries (embellished in small, female-run factories in India). Ranging from botanicals and birds to Batik, the prints uplift the rtw while new soft jersey and alpaca knits (designed from artisanal studios in Peru) and monochromatic, breezy styles add to the collection’s versatility. Overall, the collection offers a relaxed yet refined wardrobe offering just enough romance, optimism and comfort for the Cara Cara customer’s everyday needs.