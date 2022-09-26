×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain and Estée Lauder Cos. Ink Beauty License

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Crystals, Fringes and More: Embellishments Reign in Milan

Cara Delevingne Brings Her ‘Rebellious’ Attitude to G-Star’s Hardcore Fall Denim Campaign

Delevingne is the face of the brand’s new denim campaign.

Cara Delevingne stars in G-Star's fall
Cara DelevingneBritish Fashion Awards, The Savoy,
Cara DelevingneOscar de la Renta Fashion
Cara Delevingne (L) and Jourdan Dunn
Cara Delevingne and Dylan RiederDKNY photoshoot,
View ALL 23 Photos

Cara Delevingne is lending her star power to G-Star for the brand’s latest campaign.

The model and actress is the face of G-Star’s Hardcore Denim fall 2022 campaign, which was released Monday. Delevingne appears in the campaign wearing pieces from the brand’s denim collection and posing oversize against a cityscape. 

In a press release, G-Star said it chose Delevingne as the face of the campaign because “she fits in perfectly with the brand’s tradition of working with unique talents. Delevingne is a ‘true original’ through her rebellious, outspoken character and her ability to show different aspects to her personality.” 

Related Galleries

Cara Delevingne stars in G-Star’s fall denim campaign.

Delevingne appears in the G-Star campaign modeling the brand’s The Stray jeans style, which has a straight fit and is ultra high-rise. The style was inspired by “’50s girl gangs who rebelled against austerity.” She also models the Type 49 jean, which is designed with a high-rise fit and a relaxed straight leg. 

This is Delevingne’s latest ad campaign this year. This February, she was the face of Seven For All Mankind’s spring denim campaign. She also played her hand at fashion design this year, releasing a collaboration with late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld’s namesake label this summer. She also previously served as the face of Dior’s Joaillerie collections. 

Aside from modeling, Delevingne has established herself in the acting world, taking on roles in Hulu’s hit comedy, “Only Murders in the Building,” and previously starring in projects like “Suicide Squad,” “Paper Towns” and “Carnival Row.”  

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Hot Summer Bags

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cara Delevingne Brings 'Rebellious' Attitude to

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad