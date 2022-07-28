×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

CFDA Releases Official New York Fashion Week Calendar for September

Fashion

Alexander McQueen to Stage Spring 2023 Show in London

Sustainability

These Start-ups Are Giving Used Fashion, Gear and Home Goods a Second Shot

Cara Delevingne Talks ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in Phillip Lim Outfit With Crystal Details on ‘Tonight Show’

The model and actress talked about joining the hit Hulu comedy series’ recent second season.

Cara Delevingne
Cara DelevingneBritish Fashion Awards, The Savoy,
Cara DelevingneOscar de la Renta Fashion
Cara Delevingne (L) and Jourdan Dunn
Cara Delevingne and Dylan RiederDKNY photoshoot,
View ALL 23 Photos

Cara Delevingne went with a casual, yet chic look for her latest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The model and actress appeared on the late night show Wednesday night wearing a loose-fitting earthy-green dress shirt and trousers embellished with crystal detailing from Phillip Lim. Her look was styled by styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Delevingne spoke about her recent role in the second season of Hulu’s hit comedy, “Only Murders in the Building,” which also stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on July 27. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

“Well the weird thing was, I just finished a show. I finished ‘Carnival Row’ and I was like, ‘I think I need a break for a little bit, because I’d done this show for like coming up to four years and eight months,’” Delevingne explained. “And I don’t know, my agent called me up and said, ‘So they’ve asked you to be in this show’ and I was like, ‘Oh she’s probably joking,’ because I hadn’t met the director or anything. They were just like, ‘They want you to be in it,’ and I was like, if this is a joke I’m going to be so angry, but if it isn’t I’ll pay, and she was like, ‘You shouldn’t say that to people.’ And they were like, ‘You play a queer, English wannabe artist,’ and I was like ‘OK, that sounds odd. Never done that before.’”

While Delevingne has made a name for herself in the acting world, starring in films like “Suicide Squad,” “Paper Towns” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” she still takes on various modeling jobs. Most recently, Delevingne was the face of Seven For All Mankind’s spring campaign and was the face of Dior’s Joaillerie collections.

As one of the late Karl Lagerfeld’s many muses, Delevingne also collaborated with the designer’s namesake label to co-create a fashion collection that is slated to debut this September.

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on July 27. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im
Cara Delevingne Talks 'Only Murders in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad