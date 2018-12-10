LIPPY LOOK: Cara Delevingne has been named the face of Dior Addict lipstick, the house announced Monday.

The model and actress will front the new lipstick collection, called Dior Addict Stellar Shine, conceived by Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior makeup. It comes out starting in March.

Delevingne is a model and actress, who has walked catwalks for numerous fashion houses and been on the cover of many magazines worldwide. She recently began her acting career, appearing in films such as “Suicide Squad,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” and “Her Smell.” Upcoming for Delevingne is the show “Carnival Row” in 2019.

She already fronts Dior’s Capture Youth line, skin care that targets the first signs of aging.