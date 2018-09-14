E-commerce destination Carbon38 is now a bicoastal brick-and-mortar presence with the graduation of its Bridgehampton pop-up to permanent status, and next week’s opening of a newly built boutique in Palisades Village.

Like the other boutiques in the retail center, Carbon38 was able to impart its own design aesthetic on the exterior as well as the interior. The 1,141-square-foot store designed by Montalba Architects features a blackened steel storefront and charred wood canopy riffing on the “carbon” in Carbon38, while the inside is clean, white Calcutta marble.

The store will carry items from the brand’s most recent collaborations with Cushnie, Alala and Selkie and offer complimentary tailoring, private shopping events, in-store panel discussions and a bar-style “community table” where customers can learn about the brand and product.

“We’ve been traipsing around different neighborhoods across the globe for a while, but I wanted our first store to be in our hometown,” said cofounder and chief executive officer Katie Warner Johnson. “Spaces and architecture are so important to us, and it’s rare to be walking into a space that’s wet clay, and a gift that it’s so close to home.”

Warner Johnson was just at New York Fashion Week, where she attended the Cushnie and Zimmermann shows alongside fellow Palisades tenant Elyse Walker.

“It feels great to be opening alongside other female-led brands such as Jennifer Meyer, Anine Bing, Tamara Mellon, Rachel Zoe, The Little Market and Elyse Walker,” she said. “Our goal is to flip the script on traditional retail and our strategy within the next three years is to expand beyond our two stores.”