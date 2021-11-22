×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

A Closer Look at Cardi B’s 2021 American Music Awards Fashion

The rapper hosted the annual awards show in an array of standout looks from Schiaparelli, Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexandre Vauthier and more.

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards
Cardi B poses in the press room with the award for favorite hip-hop song for "Up" at the American Music Awards. Invision

Cardi B made her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards, turning the annual awards show into one of her best fashion moments of her career.

The award-winning rapper took her hosting duties seriously with an arsenal of standout, high-fashion looks from design houses like Schiaparelli, Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexandre Vauthier and many more. The looks were styled by the rapper’s longtime fashion stylist, Kollin Carter.

Cardi B started off the night on the red carpet in arguably one of her most memorable fashion looks of all time. The rapper stepped onto the red carpet wearing a custom Schiaparelli black crepe jersey dress accented with a black tulle veil. She paired the look with matching black jersey gloves featuring the design house’s golden trompe-l’oeil nails and a golden face mask.

Related Galleries

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards Fashion, Photos, Details
Cardi B at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2021. Invision

She then changed into another dramatic look for the start of the show, choosing a black velvet dress with a high neckline and thigh-high slit paired with an oversize feathered headpiece from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2021 couture collection. She then came back on stage wearing a black blazer-style velvet dress with a sparkling shoulder detail sitting on top multiple Louis Vuitton travel trunks.

Aside her hosting duties, Cardi B went on to win the American Music Award for favorite hip-hop song for her hit “Up.” She came on stage to accept the award wearing a canary yellow gown with ruffle detailing from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2019 couture collection.

Cardi B looked to feathers again later in the night, wearing a violet, formfitting dress with crystal bodice detailing and oversize purple feathered shoulders from Jean-Louis Sabaji’s fall 2021 couture collection. She then changed into a corset-like top with a black skirt paired with an oversize black ruffled headpiece.

The rapper looked to Schiaparelli yet again during the ceremony, wearing a structured jacket designed with the design house’s signature gold motifs.

She then ended the 2021 American Music Awards on the red carpet again showing off her trophy in a white embellished gown paired with a jeweled hood from Miss Sohee’s fall 2021 couture collection.

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards Fashion, Photos, Details
Cardi B poses in the press room with the award for favorite hip-hop song for “Up” at the American Music Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision/AP

READ MORE HERE: 

How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costume Designers Brought Each Week’s Theme to Life 

Charlize Theron, Misty Copeland Talk COVID-19 Vaccine Equity, Representation at Breitling Flagship Reopening 

Lady Gaga Wears Custom Armani Privé at ‘House of Gucci’ New York City Premiere 

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad