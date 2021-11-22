A Closer Look at Cardi B’s 2021 American Music Awards Fashion

Cardi B made her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards, turning the annual awards show into one of her best fashion moments of her career.

The award-winning rapper took her hosting duties seriously with an arsenal of standout, high-fashion looks from design houses like Schiaparelli, Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexandre Vauthier and many more. The looks were styled by the rapper’s longtime fashion stylist, Kollin Carter.

Cardi B started off the night on the red carpet in arguably one of her most memorable fashion looks of all time. The rapper stepped onto the red carpet wearing a custom Schiaparelli black crepe jersey dress accented with a black tulle veil. She paired the look with matching black jersey gloves featuring the design house’s golden trompe-l’oeil nails and a golden face mask.

Cardi B at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2021. Invision

She then changed into another dramatic look for the start of the show, choosing a black velvet dress with a high neckline and thigh-high slit paired with an oversize feathered headpiece from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2021 couture collection. She then came back on stage wearing a black blazer-style velvet dress with a sparkling shoulder detail sitting on top multiple Louis Vuitton travel trunks.

Aside her hosting duties, Cardi B went on to win the American Music Award for favorite hip-hop song for her hit “Up.” She came on stage to accept the award wearing a canary yellow gown with ruffle detailing from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2019 couture collection.

Cardi B looked to feathers again later in the night, wearing a violet, formfitting dress with crystal bodice detailing and oversize purple feathered shoulders from Jean-Louis Sabaji’s fall 2021 couture collection. She then changed into a corset-like top with a black skirt paired with an oversize black ruffled headpiece.

The rapper looked to Schiaparelli yet again during the ceremony, wearing a structured jacket designed with the design house’s signature gold motifs.

She then ended the 2021 American Music Awards on the red carpet again showing off her trophy in a white embellished gown paired with a jeweled hood from Miss Sohee’s fall 2021 couture collection.

Cardi B poses in the press room with the award for favorite hip-hop song for “Up” at the American Music Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision/AP

READ MORE HERE:

How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costume Designers Brought Each Week’s Theme to Life

Charlize Theron, Misty Copeland Talk COVID-19 Vaccine Equity, Representation at Breitling Flagship Reopening

Lady Gaga Wears Custom Armani Privé at ‘House of Gucci’ New York City Premiere