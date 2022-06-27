×
Everything to Know About Cardi B’s Upcoming Single ‘Hot S–t’ After BET Awards Commercial Teaser

The rapper announced the news during the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday.

Cardi B
Billy Porter at the 2022 BET
A close up of Billy Porter's
Janelle Monáe at the 2022 BET
Janelle Monáe at the 2022 BET
Though Cardi B did not attend the 2022 BET Awards, she still made her presence known.

During commercials at Sunday night’s awards ceremony, the rapper announced that she would be releasing a new single. The commercial featured a short video clip of herself standing on a skyscraper with the words “Coming Soon” and “July 1” in neon orange letters. The song, which is produced by Tay Keith, will be out this Friday.

Cardi B then posted the video on her social media channels, revealing that the song will be called “Hot S–t.” She also teased another surprise for her fans, which will apparently be unveiled tonight.

“My new single “Hot S–t” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨,” her caption on Instagram read. “Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘.”

The song comes as fans have been awaiting a follow-up to the rapper’s successful first album “Invasion of Privacy,” which was released in 2018. However, Cardi B has released a slew of successful collaborations with other artists, such as “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Rumors” with Lizzo and singles such as “Up.”

On Playboy’s Centerfold platform, which is the rapper’s first project as creative director in residence, Cardi B mentioned that both “WAP” and “Up” will be part of her second full-length album.

Recently, the rapper has also been keeping busy in the fashion world, creating collections with Reebok. Her latest collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” was released this month, with a second drop coming later this summer.

