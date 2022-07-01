Cardi B Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Mini Bathrobe to Promote Her New Song

Cardi B is embracing statement extravagance — and copious amounts of crystals — while promoting her newest song on social media.

In an Instagram video Friday set to her new song “Hot S**t” with Kanye West and Lil’ Durk, Cardi B modeled a short white plush robe decorated with round crystals. The 29-year-old star paired the robe with 5-inch iridescent Christian Louboutin So Kate heels. To accessorize the look, Cardi B wore a two-row diamond choker featuring emerald-cut stones, two large diamond rings and large diamond stud earrings.

While lip-syncing to her song, the rapper wore her hair down in a curled blowout style, her beauty look centered around a cat-eye look and bold lashes. Cardi B’s long red stiletto manicure matched the Louboutin’s signature red lacquered soles.

Cardi B posted another video on Instagram in the embellished robe, the star wearing a matching crystal towel wrapped on her head. In the video, she sang to “Hot S**t” at a breakfast table decorated with plates featuring the Playboy logo and Champagne flutes.

The new song, which was released Friday, comes as fans have been awaiting the rapper’s next album after “Invasion of Privacy,” which was released in 2018. In the five years since that first album, Cardi B has released new music, including her single “Up” and collaborations such as “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Rumors” with Lizzo. Though the second album is expected to release in 2022, Cardi B hasn’t revealed an official release date.

Cardi B has also been keeping busy in the fashion world, creating collections with Reebok. Her latest collection, called Let Me Be…Enchanted, was released in June with a second drop expected later this summer.