Cardi B Dazzles in Gold Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

It seems all that glitters is gold for Cardi B, who stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom creation by Versace.

The award-winning rapper wore an embellished, formfitting gold gown by Versace, walking alongside the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look was a halter dress made from embroidered jewelry and metal mesh with matching gold layered necklaces and bracelets in the brand’s signature gold chain.

This marks Cardi B’s return to the coveted fundraising event. Her last Met Gala was in 2019, when the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” She did not attend last year’s edition due to the then-recent birth of her son Wave.

Monday also happened to be Versace’s 67th birthday and she celebrated in style, dressing many of the night’s big names for the red carpet, including cohost Blake Lively.

Cardi B looks quite gorgeous in golden Versace … #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2lhZpVW9wE — 🌻🌻 Laurie Brookins 🌻🌻 (@StyleWriterNYC) May 3, 2022

In the past, Cardi B has worn the likes of Thom Browne and Moschino. This year, she wanted to highlight a more feminine silhouette, hence the formfitting dress. “I wanted to bring woman,” she told La La Anthony, who was doing interviews for Vogue. “Donatella bring that woman.”

Versace mentioned the dress is “one of the most spectacular dresses” the brand did.

For major awards shows and events, Cardi B has always been known to wear some of the most show-stopping ensembles, such as Mugler, Schiaparelli, Richard Quinn and more.

This year’s Met Gala focuses on the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is a celebration of American fashion. This year’s dress code is “Gilded Glamour,” which takes inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York during the time period between 1870 to 1890.

READ MORE HERE:

Cardi B Named Playboy’s First Creative Director in Residence

A Closer Look at Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week Outfits

Cardi B and Reebok Team for Capsule Collection Inspired by New York City