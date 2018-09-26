EARLY BIRD: Despite giving one of her first live performances since the birth of her daughter Kulture, Cardi B was among the guests filing into the 10 a.m. Mugler show in Paris on Wednesday.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posed for photographers in a tailored black jacket that was cut open in the back to reveal sheer cycling shorts with lacing details — as well as a glimpse of her black thong. She was up at 6 a.m. getting her makeup done for the show.

“It was really hard for me to get up this morning because, you know, the time difference — I’m still in an America time frame in my head — so I was like, ‘Oh, man!’ But you gotta do it. Gotta work!” she said with a bright smile.

The rapper is riding high despite her high-profile brawl with Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week.

She performed at the Etam lingerie event in Paris on Tuesday night, a day after “Girls Like You,” her track with Maroon 5, made it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the first female rapper with three Billboard number-one singles.