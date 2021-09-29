×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Cardi B Dons Dramatic Cape at Thierry Mugler Retrospective Opening

Irina Shayk, Coco Rocha and Miss Fame also made the scene at Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

PAINT THE TOWN RED: Cardi B attended the opening of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in a dramatic red ensemble from the designer’s 1995 couture collection.

The singer stunned in a skintight, sculpted gown topped with an enormous feather cape and hood from Mugler’s legendary Cirque d’Hiver show, adding sequined opera gloves and an intricate ruby choker. Even her brows were made up to match, covered in red glitter.

She posed at the entrance, before being whisked to the second floor of the museum to hang with Mugler, who now goes by his birth name Manfred. Upstairs, Cardi B changed into a second dramatic outfit, once again mining the archives for a waist-cinching, plunging black gown from his 1997 insect-inspired couture collection.

The pair descended the steps to cheers and whoops from the crowd, passed through the grand hall that had been turned into an impromptu dance floor playing ‘80s French pop, before taking in the exhibit privately. It was the Grammy winner’s first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her second child three weeks ago.

Cardi B has been digging deep into the Mugler closet since the 2019 Grammy Awards, when she pulled from the same couture collections for three looks on the red carpet and on stage.

Irina Shayk modeled another form-fitting gown with a delicate pattern reminiscent of butterfly wings, while Coco Rocha donned a short black and white skirt, sharp-shouldered jacket and signature Mugler cap.

Ellen von Unwerth, Christian Louboutin and Miss Fame rounded out the eclectic crowd at the cocktail party held in honor of the designer.

Thierry Mugler Returns to Paris With First Major Retrospective

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

