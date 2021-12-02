×
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Cardi B Named Playboy’s First Creative Director in Residence

The music star is also founding creative director and founding member of Playboy's upcoming creator-led platform, Centerford, expected to launch this month.

Cardi B
Cardi B in custom Thom Browne at the 2019 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Playboy has tapped music star and rapper Cardi B as its first creative director in residence, as well as founding creative director and founding member of an upcoming platform, Centerford.

“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family,” said Cardi B in a statement. “I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already — I can’t wait!”

She continued: “I’m also excited to launch our creator-led platform, Centerfold. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what Centerfold is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

In her new role at the lifestyle company — owned by Plby Group Inc. — Cardi B will oversee Playboy’s artistic direction on digital editorials, activations and upcoming co-branded apparel and sexual wellness products.

“Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy,” said Ben Kohn, chief executive officer of Plby Group, in a statement. “Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand. I can’t wait to see what Cardi and our team develop together with our merchandise design, development and distribution capabilities and our best-in-class content production. I also can’t think of a better creative visionary to partner with us on the launch of Centerfold. Centerfold will revolutionize the creator economy just as Playboy magazine shook up the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago — and Cardi is the perfect shepherd into this new era.”

Across music, fashion, art, activism and adult entertainment, Centerfold will give creators an opportunity to “interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses.” The platform is expected to launch this month.

ad