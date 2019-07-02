Cardi B isn’t getting the OK for her “okurrr” clothing line.

The rapper — who among many things, is known for the catchphrase — had her trademark request denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on May 7. Cardi B had initially filed to trademark “okurrr” for a fashion line including products like “T-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, dresses and undergarments” among others.

In documents released by the government agency, the trademark was denied for a number of reasons. First, two prior trademark applications are still pending under the same name, one filed on July 31, 2018, by Bellavitae Inc., and another filed on March 5, 2019, by an individual by the name of Jacinda Jenkins. The rapper had filed her trademark on March 12.

The agency also states that “okurrr” is a widely used expression and therefore the trademark would be difficult to distinguish as a brand for goods and services. The document states that “terms and expressions that merely convey an informational message are not registrable.”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office then cites sources like Refinery 29, People, USA Today, Urban Dictionary and Dictionary.com to show that the term is “commonly used in the drag community and by celebrities as an alternative way of saying ‘OK’ or ‘something that is said to affirm when someone is being put in their place.’”

While the document states that Cardi B cannot reverse the refusal by amending her application, she is able to submit a rebuttal that shows evidence and arguments in support of the trademark registration.

Cardi B has six months from the document’s release to submit her response to the agency.

