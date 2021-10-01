×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

A Closer Look at Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week Outfits

The rapper has made a splash at Paris Fashion Week so far with her over-the-top fashion looks.

Photo by: KGC-168/STAR MAX/IPx 9/30/21 Cardi
Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week KGC-168/STAR MAX/IPx

It wouldn’t be Paris Fashion Week without Cardi B and her bold looks.

Since fashion week in Paris has kicked off, the rapper has stepped out in some of the most daring outfits, wearing labels such as Mugler, Richard Quinn, Schiaparelli and more, with the help of Kollin Carter, her longtime stylist, who has worked with other big stars such as Normani and Kelly Rowland.

The rapper attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition on Tuesday, wowing the crowd in an extravagant form-fitting, red sequined gown from the Mugler 1995 couture collection, which featured a plunging neckline, a matching cape and feathers fanning out in a peacock-like fashion. She topped off the look with matching gloves, a statement ruby necklace and sparkly red eyebrows.

Thierry Mugler RTW Spring 2022
Cardi B Stephane Feugere/WWD

Later on that night, she changed into a second vintage Mugler look, wearing a black leather corset and a sheer maxiskirt. She paired the outfit with matching structured leather arm sleeves and black patent boots.

Related Galleries

Thierry Mugler RTW Spring 2022
Cardi B Stephane Feugere/WWD

While walking the streets of Paris shopping with her husband Offset, a member of hip-hop trio Migos, Cardi B wore an outfit by Schiaparelli featuring a tweed jacket with golden breast plates, funky accessories such as gold necklaces with designs resembling an eye and lips, and rings that resembled teeth. She finished the look with an eye-catching sculptural, golden headpiece that covered the top half of her face, including her eyes.

“Tell me you play tooo much without telling me you play tooo much,” Carter captioned a video of Cardi B in her Schiaparelli look and Offset. He also posted a slideshow of pictures showing her outfit in more detail.

“The Rich Auntie, from Mars…” he wrote, also tagging Schiaparelli in the caption.

For dinner one night, the rapper also donned a look by the Italian fashion label. She wore a long, black coat over a black bodysuit and opaque tights, topping the outfit with a black beret, gold statement earrings and white sunglasses.

“I’ll get him hot, show him what I got,” Cardi B wrote in the accompanying caption for the pictures she uploaded wearing the look, tagging both Offset and Schiaparelli.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s latest Paris Fashion Week getup looked sharp — literally. She wore a black leather trenchcoat by Richard Quinn, which featured dozens of metal spikes scattered throughout the sleeves and a belt cinched at the waist. She also wore a black paperboy hat, platform boots, small, black sunglasses by Jaupin and custom jewelry from By Lolita.

The crowds went wild for Cardi B as she walked on the streets in the outfit, even lighting a cigarette in front of fans as she posed for photographers.

Manfred Thierry Mugler told WWD more about working with Cardi B these last few years.

“I’m interested in people with strong personalities who know how to use that and invent something new. Cardi B is extremely sophisticated in her own way, she really takes it to the max,” he said. “She has pushed the sexy ‘ghetto girl’ aesthetic, with the fake nails, and the body language is just extraordinary — she’s taken it to the extreme and it’s incredibly effective.

“When I dressed her for the Grammy Awards in 2019, people were blown away,” he continued. “Her performance was incredible and people were stunned, because the direction, the lighting, the choreography — everything was flawless.”

Last month, the rapper gave birth to her second child, a son, with husband Offset. The two also share a daughter, three-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus.

READ MORE HERE:

Cardi B Dons Dramatic Cape at Thierry Mugler Retrospective Opening

Cardi B and Reebok Team for Capsule Collection Inspired by New York City

Cardi B and Reebok to Release ‘Mommy & Me’ Collection

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cardi B Paris Fashion Week Looks:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad