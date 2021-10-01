A Closer Look at Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week Outfits

It wouldn’t be Paris Fashion Week without Cardi B and her bold looks.

Since fashion week in Paris has kicked off, the rapper has stepped out in some of the most daring outfits, wearing labels such as Mugler, Richard Quinn, Schiaparelli and more, with the help of Kollin Carter, her longtime stylist, who has worked with other big stars such as Normani and Kelly Rowland.

The rapper attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition on Tuesday, wowing the crowd in an extravagant form-fitting, red sequined gown from the Mugler 1995 couture collection, which featured a plunging neckline, a matching cape and feathers fanning out in a peacock-like fashion. She topped off the look with matching gloves, a statement ruby necklace and sparkly red eyebrows.

Later on that night, she changed into a second vintage Mugler look, wearing a black leather corset and a sheer maxiskirt. She paired the outfit with matching structured leather arm sleeves and black patent boots.

While walking the streets of Paris shopping with her husband Offset, a member of hip-hop trio Migos, Cardi B wore an outfit by Schiaparelli featuring a tweed jacket with golden breast plates, funky accessories such as gold necklaces with designs resembling an eye and lips, and rings that resembled teeth. She finished the look with an eye-catching sculptural, golden headpiece that covered the top half of her face, including her eyes.

“Tell me you play tooo much without telling me you play tooo much,” Carter captioned a video of Cardi B in her Schiaparelli look and Offset. He also posted a slideshow of pictures showing her outfit in more detail.

“The Rich Auntie, from Mars…” he wrote, also tagging Schiaparelli in the caption.

For dinner one night, the rapper also donned a look by the Italian fashion label. She wore a long, black coat over a black bodysuit and opaque tights, topping the outfit with a black beret, gold statement earrings and white sunglasses.

“I’ll get him hot, show him what I got,” Cardi B wrote in the accompanying caption for the pictures she uploaded wearing the look, tagging both Offset and Schiaparelli.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s latest Paris Fashion Week getup looked sharp — literally. She wore a black leather trenchcoat by Richard Quinn, which featured dozens of metal spikes scattered throughout the sleeves and a belt cinched at the waist. She also wore a black paperboy hat, platform boots, small, black sunglasses by Jaupin and custom jewelry from By Lolita.

The crowds went wild for Cardi B as she walked on the streets in the outfit, even lighting a cigarette in front of fans as she posed for photographers.

Manfred Thierry Mugler told WWD more about working with Cardi B these last few years.

“I’m interested in people with strong personalities who know how to use that and invent something new. Cardi B is extremely sophisticated in her own way, she really takes it to the max,” he said. “She has pushed the sexy ‘ghetto girl’ aesthetic, with the fake nails, and the body language is just extraordinary — she’s taken it to the extreme and it’s incredibly effective.

“When I dressed her for the Grammy Awards in 2019, people were blown away,” he continued. “Her performance was incredible and people were stunned, because the direction, the lighting, the choreography — everything was flawless.”

Last month, the rapper gave birth to her second child, a son, with husband Offset. The two also share a daughter, three-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus.

