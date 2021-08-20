×
Cardi B and Reebok Team for Capsule Collection Inspired by New York City

The rapper’s latest collaboration with the sneaker brand is inspired by her hometown of New York City.

Cardi B x Reebok
Cardi B with her new shoe and apparel collection with Reebok, which is inspired by New York City. Courtesy of Reebok

Cardi B is continuing her successful collaboration with Reebok.

The capsule collection, called “Let Me Be…In My World,” will feature footwear and apparel inspired by the rapper’s hometown of New York City. The collaboration will feature pieces with versatility, from tight fits to oversized details. 

Launching alongside the new collection, which will drop on Aug. 27, is also a Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker, which will be available in women’s and kid sizes. The shoes will  be offered in five colorways, including sandy rose, red, white, pink and green.

“I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection so I’m really excited to introduce this one,” Cardi B said in a statement. “This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favorite pieces to wear — from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York.”

Cardi B x Reebok
A closer look at the shoes from Cardi B’s latest collaboration with Reebok. Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok, which has been working with the rapper since 2018, released the Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker last month, and was met with great success. In May, the rapper released a “Mommy & Me” collection with Reebok, which offered two monochrome versions of the rapper’s Club C Cardi sneaker in adult and kids’ sizes. The collection was inspired by Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, who turned three on July 10. 

Cardi B released her first apparel collection with Reebok in April. The collection was dubbed the Summertime Fine Collection and took inspiration from ‘90s fashion and the rapper’s summer memories at Coney Island, N.Y. It included athleisure pieces like track jackets, sports bras and leggings designed in a pastel purple and red color palette.

The “Let Me Be…In My World” collection will have sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X and be available on Reebok.com starting at noon EST on Aug. 27. 

READ MORE HERE:

Cardi B and Reebok Team on New Sneaker Style

Cardi B and Reebok to Release ‘Mommy & Me’ Collection

Cardi B Teams With Reebok on Apparel Collection

ad