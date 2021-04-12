Cardi B is getting into apparel with her latest collaboration with Reebok.

The Grammy-winning rapper revealed her Summertime Fine Collection with the brand on Monday, which takes inspiration from 90s fashion and her summer memories at Coney Island.

“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi B said in a statement. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve-hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.”

The apparel collection includes workout clothing like track jackets, sports bras and leggings designed in a pastel purple and bright red color palette. The collection includes two sneaker styles, the Club C Cardi and the Club C Double sneaker in the colorways.

An important element of the collection for Cardi B was making the pieces size inclusive. The collection carries sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X and is said to be flattering on all body types.

Cardi B’s Summertime Fine Collection is the latest collaboration between her and Reebok. The rapper has previously teamed with the brand in November to debut her Club C sneaker style and has appeared in ad campaigns since 2018.

The collection will be available for purchase on April 23 starting at 10 a.m. EST on Reebok’s website.

