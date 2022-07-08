Cardi B, Reebok Unveil Part Two of ‘Let Me Be…Enchanted’ Collection, Inspired by State of Euphoria

Cardi B is unveiling the second part of her collection with Reebok.

The expansion of the rapper’s “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection, which is inspired by a state of enchantment and euphoria, will include a wider array of apparel and expanded colorways in the bestselling Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker V2, such as Quartz Glow, Whisper Blue, Pink Fusion, Core Black and Chalk.

Some of the new clothing includes the Cardi Leotard 2-in-1 in new colorways, the customizable Cardi Body Layer top, Cardi Bralette, Cardi Lux Bold HR Tight, Cardi Corduroy Layer and Cardi Knit Hoodie with matching pants.

Cardi B for her “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection with Reebok Courtesy of Reebok

“Everyone knows that I am always going to be 100 percent Cardi,” the rapper said in a statement. “That’s why I wanted to create a more customizable apparel line with Reebok so everyone who wears the collection can be true to themselves and create looks with my pieces that are unique to their personality.”

Additionally, the Classic Leather Sneaker V2 will become available in junior, kids and infant sizing in the Astro Pink, Support Teal and Weathered Yellow colorways.

Footwear from the Reebok and Cardi B “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. Courtesy of Reebok

The second part of the collection will be available for purchase starting July 21 on the official Reebok e-commerce site and at Foot Locker, with sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X. Products are priced at $45 to $110.

The first part of “Let Me Be…Enchanted” was revealed in June.

​​This marks Cardi B’s fourth season with Reebok, following a series of successful collaborations last year, including a capsule inspired by the rapper’s hometown, New York City, and a footwear line called “Mommy & Me,” inspired by her three-year-old daughter Kulture, among others.

Cardi B for her “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection with Reebok. Courtesy of Reebok

