Cardi B and Reebok are getting ready for their latest collaboration.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and the sneaker giant are teaming up for a “Mommy & Me” footwear collection inspired by Cardi B’s two-year-old daughter Kulture and the “indescribable feeling of love she experienced when her daughter was born.”

The collection offers new versions of the rapper’s Club C Cardi sneaker that she previously designed with Reebok. The new versions come in two monochrome colorways — Rose Gold and Aqua Dust — that are “inspired by special moments with Kulture and Cardi’s life as a mom,” according to the brand. The Rose Gold version is described as “shiny and feminine, but strong and durable” while the Aqua Dust sneaker is said to take inspiration from the Aquamarine stone, which represents clarity, calm and relaxation.

This is the latest collaboration to come from Cardi B and Reebok. Last month, the duo revealed they were releasing their first apparel line together, called the Summertime Fine Collection, which Cardi B was inspired to create from ’90s fashion and her summer memories at Coney Island. Cardi B debuted her Club C sneaker style last November and has appeared in ad campaigns for Reebok since 2018.

The Reebok x Cardi B “Mommy & Me” capsule collection will be sold in adult, junior and infant sizing and will be available for purchase on May 13 on Reebok’s website.

