Cardi B and Reebok are continuing their partnership with a brand new sneaker style.

The Grammy-winning rapper and sneaker giant are teaming on the Classic Leather Cardi sneaker, which was inspired by Cardi B’s “love of gold and its timeless value,” according to a release from Reebok. Cardi B wanted the style to be the “go-to statement sneaker of every woman’s closet.”

The style merges Reebok’s Classic Leather with the midsole of its popular Legacy 83 style. The new sneaker features soft leather with suede overlays and a satin-like effect and a velvet accent tongue.

The Classic Leather Cardi is the latest collaboration between Cardi B and Reebok, who have been working together since 2018. This May, the rapper released a “Mommy & Me” collection with Reebok, which offered two monochrome versions of the rapper’s Club C Cardi sneaker in adult and kids sizes. The collection was inspired by Cardi B’s two-year-old daughter, Kulture. (She turns three on July 10.)

Cardi B also released her first apparel collection with Reebok in April. The collection was dubbed the Summertime Fine Collection and took inspiration from ‘90s fashion and the rapper’s summer memories at Coney Island, N.Y. It included athleisure pieces like track jackets, sports bras and leggings designed in a pastel purple and red color palette.

The Cardi B x Reebok Classic Leather Cardi sneaker is only available in women’s sizes and will be available for purchase on Reebok’s website starting July 16 at 10 a.m. EST.

