Cardi B and Reebok Team for Another Collection, Inspired by ‘Enchantment’

Cardi B is teaming with Reebok for another collaboration.

The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” is inspired by a state of enchantment and euphoria. It includes footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials.

The two-part collaboration includes a faux fur jacket, a two-in-one leotard, the Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker V2 in bright berry, and the rapper’s take on Reebok’s Freestyle Hi in grass blue, moonstone and quartz rose colorways.

“The shoes feature transparent straps, nodding to the transparent way Cardi lives her life, and Cardi’s signature tongue graphic on the tongue of the silhouette,” the company said, describing the Freestyle Hi Cardi.

Cardi B for her “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection with Reebok. Courtesy of Reebok

The first part of the collection will be available for purchase starting June 17 on the official Reebok e-commerce site and at Foot Locker, with the leotard ranging in sizes 2XS to 4X and the coat in unisex sizing from 2XS to 2XL. The Freestyle Hi Cardi in grass blue will also be offered in junior and toddler sizes. Products are priced at $75 to $300.

The second part of the collaboration will be unveiled later this summer.

The “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection marks the rapper’s fourth season with Reebok, following a series of successful collaborations last year, including a capsule inspired by the rapper’s hometown, New York City, and a footwear line called “Mommy & Me,” inspired by her three-year-old daughter Kulture, among others.

