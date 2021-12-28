Cardi B and Reebok Team for Another Collection Inspired by New York City at Night

Cardi B and Reebok are teaming for a second apparel and sneaker collection.

The latest capsule is called “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” inspired by the rapper’s hometown of New York City at night, paying tribute to the city’s famous bright lights and vibrant skyline.

The collection will include new Cardi B Classic Leather sneakers in metallic shades, as well as an entirely new apparel line that highlights the city at night. This marks the rapper’s second drop with Reebok, after the successful launch of her first one called “Let Me Be…In My World,” which was released in the summer.

The clothing ranges from tight, fitted crop tops and tights to oversize cargo pants, featuring playful materials and bright colorblocking. It also includes a plush and cozy fleece robe with Cardi B’s signature logo embroidered on the chest.

A closer look at the Cardi B x Reebok collection. Courtesy of Reebok

The line will be available in inclusive sizing, ranging from 2XS to 4X. The collection will also feature a variety of footwear in children’s sizes.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” Cardi B said in a statement. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on.”

The “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” collection will be available to shop online on Reebok’s official website and select retailers starting Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

