Cardi B. Takes Flight at Schiaparelli

The week got off to a flying start at Schiaparelli on Monday with Cardi B. in a fanciful shrug that resembled giant wings for the haute couture’s kick-off show.

Cardi B. made her dramatic entrance in a velvet gown that she declared “beautiful, amazing.”

“I’m about to sit next to Tracee Ellis Ross,” she exclaimed. “I’ll see you after the show, my little truffles.” But as the show ended she was overwhelmed by guests trying to snap photos with her and made a quick exit.

The giant wings were less shocking than last season’s hyper-realistic animal-themed pieces at Schiaparelli. The cape was constructed of looped fabric to create volume – and was faux without doubt.

Ellis Ross, who has worn Schiaparelli on several red carpets – including a fanciful bird hat on one occasion – was more relaxed in a purple pajama-style silk suit. She said she attended Daniel Roseberry’s first couture collection back in 2019 and has been able to see him grow as a designer.

“I’ve worn beautiful things. He’s such an artist. I love the way he transforms his inspiration with every collection. And especially with couture, then you get to see him and his full glory,” she said of Roseberry.

The actress just completed the film “Cold Copy” with Jeffrey Wright, which is making the film festival rounds now.

“It was such a different character than I’ve ever played. I don’t even smile. She’s a real terrible person but it was really fun to play. And I have straight hair with bangs,” she said of the film’s style. Next up is a Christmas movie, “Candy Cane Lane,” with Eddie Murphy.

Ellis Ross doesn’t shy away from taking risks on the red carpet. “I just love clothes, and I love the art of clothes. They are a form of creative expression for me,” she said, admitting she devotes a lot of floor space in her home to housing her wardrobe.

“I took a room and a half, well, two rooms. I don’t have kids, so that’s the bedrooms,” she joked of what takes up space in her life.

“Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie was seated next to model Marisa Berenson, and the two made fast friends in the front row. They snapped selfies and asked bystanders to take photos and videos of them together.

Christie, who has long been a fan of Roseberry’s, praised the show.

“I love seeing the evolution of Daniel’s craft. And I think that craft is something that isn’t necessarily focused on in our world. But what I see is the evolution of a well-trained designer branching out his imagination, but also continuing to form an extremely happy relationship with his atelier, and it is a delight to receive that work,” she said.

As for the worlds of drama and design colliding, she added: “They are similar in terms of craft, but they are very, very different.”

Roseberry presented plenty of looks that will make their red carpet mark. Many had dramatic volume with blanket-size proportions, mirrored suits and a skirt constructed from gold stones. Irina Shayk walked in a wrap of flowers that dramatically descended down her arm, and last looks were on white silk with painted feathers.