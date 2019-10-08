FACETIME: Cardi B won Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper’s Instagram video showing her dressed in a face-covering Richard Quinn outfit in front of the Eiffel Tower was the week’s top post, with a media impact value, or MIV, of $1.4 million, according to Launchmetrics, the data research and insights company for fashion and luxury.

Cardi B also had the top celebrity account, with a total MIV of $10 million.

The Grammy Award winner turned out in support of Thom Browne, who designed her statement gown for the Met Gala in May, and attended the Chanel show where a crasher stormed the runway during the finale. “I loved the show. I got a little scared when homegirl flew out there,” she commented afterwards.

Chanel, unsurprisingly, was the top brand by MIV, followed by Dior, Balmain, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent, Launchmetrics said in its report about Paris Fashion Week. The total MIV of the nine-day event was $179.3 million, with social media contributing $119.8 million and online media accounting for $59.5 million.

The top influencer account in Paris was Camila Coelho’s, with an MIV of $1.7 million. The Brazilian attended shows including Dior, Chloé and Isabel Marant.