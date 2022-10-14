Carey Mulligan Wears Armani Privé Gown for ‘She Said’ Premiere at London BFI Film Festival

Carey Mulligan arrived at the international premiere of her new movie “She Said” at the BFI London Film Festival on Friday wearing a black dress with a pop of pink.

In honor of her latest film project, the actress wore a strapless low-cut black column dress with a pink wave on the bodice designed by Armani Privé. Mulligan kept her overall look understated and let the dress speak for itself, with her only accessory being a pair of subtle diamond stud earrings.

Mulligan wore a look from Giorgio Armani’s fall 2022 Armani Privé collection, where the designer had focused on the themes of “sparkle and frivolity.” He drew inspiration from the ’20s, Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka and the Art Deco period.

For beauty, the actress went for a natural face with just a hint of blush, minimal eye makeup and a bold red lip. Her hair was in a short wavy bob and parted down the center.

Mulligan’s film was produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. She costars in the film alongside Zoe Kazan, Samantha Morton, Andre Braugher and Patricia Clarkson. The film tells the story of the two journalists who published a report that exposed sexual abuse allegations against now-disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The story is considered the starting point of the #MeToo movement.

In addition to “She Said,” Mulligan’s new horror fiction podcast “I Hear Fear” is set to premiere on Monday on Amazon Music. Mulligan will both narrate and host the program. Mulligan is also in post-production for two films, including “Spaceman” and “Maestro.”

The BFI London Film Festival concludes Sunday. The annual event includes film screenings, galas and immersive art exhibits.