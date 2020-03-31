ALL IN TOGETHER: As more companies are pitching in to ramp up production to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Carharrt is among the latest to join that effort.

The company plans to produce 2.5 million protective masks and 50,000 medical gowns starting April 6. Production will continue as long as these crucial items are needed for relief efforts.

The Dearborn, Mich.-based company has a history of suiting up America’s laborers dating back to 1889. With that heritage in mind, the brand announced Tuesday it will be furthering the nationwide endeavor to supply masks and gowns to workers who need protection as they continue to battle the pandemic. In order to reach its initial production runs, Carhartt will be using its factories in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The U.S.-based family-owned business has 5,500 employees around the world. Employees in Carhartt’s production facilities have volunteered to produce these essential items and the company will continue to compensate them for their part in helping to support the country’s need for medical personal protective equipment.

With safety of workers being a priority in this endeavor, Carhartt executives are working closely with local health officials and following recommended health protocols to ensure a safe environment for employees. To that end, social distancing will be incorporated, the number of employees involved in the process will be limited and additional sanitation measures will be taken within the production facilities to protect the heath and well-being of the workers.

In recent weeks, Carhartt temporarily closed its company-owned stores and implemented temporary rotating work schedules in its manufacturing and distribution facilities to encourage social distancing. Those decisions and forthcoming ones follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Although the label is known as a working-class brand, Carhartt has aligned with more fashion-oriented ones like A.P.C. and athletic ones like Nike for its Carhartt WIP (Work in Progress) program.