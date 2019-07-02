Carine Roitfeld took a few minutes out from making the rounds at her cocktail party at Paris’ Peninsula Hotel on Monday evening to talk about perfume. It was, after all, what Roitfeld was celebrating — her first collection of scents, called 7 Lovers.

Roitfeld shared her first memory of perfume: A Russian grandmother, who wore Guerlain’s L’Heure Bleue.

“For French people, fragrance is something really exceptional. It’s not something you buy at duty-free,” said Roitfeld. “It’s something you give for a birthday, Christmas. It’s quite expensive, so you really know you’re going to please someone giving her a perfume. I was raised in this way.”

Roitfeld’s second memory of fragrance came from her mother, who was “changing perfumes constantly” except for one constant — the scent of her strong hairspray.

First fragrance? A DYI mix of patchouli and sandalwood. “I was a hippie girl, listening to David Bowie,” recalled Roitfeld. “My mom thought I was smoking a joint, but no. I was just putting on sandalwood.”

When it comes to her own fragrance collection, she mixes them up, too. “I love all of them,” said Roitfeld. “It’s like when you have seven kids, you know?”

Other guests at the outdoor event included Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Farida Khelfa, Larsen Thompson, Noémie Lenoir, Iban Perez, Peter Dundas, Evangelo Bousis, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton.