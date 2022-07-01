Carine Roitfeld Is Curating a Fashion Show in Qatar During FIFA World Cup

Carine Roitfeld’s biggest fashion show yet will also get one of the biggest stages of 2022.

The stylist and fashion entrepreneur behind CR Runway is spearheading a mega show between the semifinal and final matches of the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, this December.

Dubbed Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway, the event will feature more than 100 brands — from acclaimed heritage houses to young, emerging designers from five continents — alongside a concert featuring top international musical artists.

Conceived by Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and curated by Roitfeld, the event at the 40,000-seat Stadium 974 will raise funds for Education Above All, a non-for-profit founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned and Sheikha Mayassa that provides opportunities to underserved children and youth, and empowers women.

Sheikha Mayassa, Roitfeld, and Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, chief executive officer of CR Runway, are to host a press conference in Paris this fall to announce additional details about the fashion spectacle, held under the auspices of the Qatar Creates movement.

The inaugural CR Runway show took place in June 2019 outside Florence, Italy, to celebrate LuisaViaRoma’s 20th anniversary. About 4,000 people took in a 100-look fashion show that included couture wedding gowns from the House of Christian Lacroix, a performance by Lenny Kravitz and appearances by the industry’s biggest models of recent decades.

