×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Opportunities in Sustainability, Resale

Business

NRF Says Recession in 2022 Unlikely; Touch and Go for 2023

Fashion

Botter Wins 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award

Carine Roitfeld Is Curating a Fashion Show in Qatar During FIFA World Cup

The spectacle is scheduled between the semifinal and final matches in December.

Stadium 974
Stadium 974 in Qatar. Courtesy of CR Runway

Carine Roitfeld’s biggest fashion show yet will also get one of the biggest stages of 2022.

The stylist and fashion entrepreneur behind CR Runway is spearheading a mega show between the semifinal and final matches of the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, this December.

Dubbed Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway, the event will feature more than 100 brands — from acclaimed heritage houses to young, emerging designers from five continents — alongside a concert featuring top international musical artists.

Conceived by Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and curated by Roitfeld, the event at the 40,000-seat Stadium 974 will raise funds for Education Above All, a non-for-profit founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned and Sheikha Mayassa that provides opportunities to underserved children and youth, and empowers women.

Sheikha Mayassa, Roitfeld, and Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, chief executive officer of CR Runway, are to host a press conference in Paris this fall to announce additional details about the fashion spectacle, held under the auspices of the Qatar Creates movement.

The inaugural CR Runway show took place in June 2019 outside Florence, Italy, to celebrate LuisaViaRoma’s 20th anniversary. About 4,000 people took in a 100-look fashion show that included couture wedding gowns from the House of Christian Lacroix, a performance by Lenny Kravitz and appearances by the industry’s biggest models of recent decades.

SEE ALSO:

Carine Roitfeld Launches New Fragrance, Scraps Plans for Russian Magazine

Hermès Unveils New Store in Doha’s Place Vendôme Mall

Carine Roitfeld and Adrian Cheng Open Savoir-Faire Exhibition

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Carine Roitfeld Is Staging a Fashion

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad