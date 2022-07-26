Endangered Species Front Campaign for Sneaker Brand Cariuma

Cariuma has teased its first collaboration with National Geographic.

For the collection dropping July 27, the environmental magazine and ethical sneaker brand are spotlighting two special species — the green turtle and the Madagascar gecko — that each contribute in substantial ways to beautifying and preserving their natural habitats.

The sneaker collaboration includes five core styles (including Cariuma’s signature OCA Low/High sneakers) revamped with little decals of the animals. The sneakers include materials like certified organic cotton, sustainably sourced rubber, cork, mamona oil (castor oil) and recycled plastics, and are available online at Cariuma.com for $89 to $110.

Cariuma said the mission behind this collaboration is to “explore, illuminate and do our part to protect our planet home.”

As is true with the nature of Cariuma, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers sold, through its in-house Ecological Restoration Program. In addition, every purchase from the collaboration (though what percentage was not specified) will support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its ongoing conservation awareness and educational work.

The Madagascar gecko (although not classified as endangered) is a lively, colorful contributor to the scenery of Madagascar and its island neighbors like Mozambique. The green turtle is the largest sea turtle in the world and resident of more than 80 countries worldwide, responsible for the ongoing health of seagrass and its microhabitats.

“Our turtle friend is featured prominently in this collaborative design, in hopes of raising awareness and appreciation for this endangered species. Surfers at heart, we’re prone to plucking stray trash and using the ‘pack in, pack out’ philosophy — invasive human behavior, like pollution and habitat destruction, represents the greatest threat to their future,” Cariuma said.