Carl Clemons-Hopkins Honors Nonbinary Flag With 2021 Emmys Look

The “Hacks” star was the first nonbinary person to be nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins Honors Non-binary Flag at
Carl Clemons-Hopkins at the 2021 Emmys Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Carl Clemons-Hopkins used their 2021 Emmys red carpet look to support the nonbinary community.

The “Hacks” star, who is the first openly nonbinary person to be nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category, attended Sunday’s awards show dressed in a custom Christian Siriano look that paid homage to the nonbinary flag with the color scheme of yellow, white, purple and black.

Clemons-Hopkins’ look consisted of a white, off-the-shoulder top paired with a black silk trouser and skirt hybrid, which was complemented with a yellow and purple waist belt.

“Carl and their stylist Jyotisha sent me a few inspiration ideas, so I went with something that felt powerful but elegant,” Siriano said. “Carl wanted to represent the nonbinary colors, which is why I felt the belt was just the right amount of representation. It was an honor to create this look for Carl and it will definitely go down as one of my most memorable looks that really has a meaningful purpose behind it.”

The look was styled by Jyotisha Bridges, who shared a photo of Clemons-Hopkins on her Instagram with the caption: “The custom @csiriano is an homage to the non-binary flag and celebrating our identities and beauty beyond the heteronormative standard.”

Siriano also shared a photo on Instagram of Clemons-Hopkins in the custom look with the caption, “Carl makes history tonight being the first non-binary person to be nominated for best supporting actor at the #Emmys. This look is in support of the non-binary flag.”

Clemons-Hopkins wrote about how they came to identify as nonbinary in a column published by The Hollywood Reporter in July. In the essay, they wrote: “In the past five or six years, I’ve been doing a lot of studies on the origins of masculinity, where all these rules and norms came from. At the same time, there’s been so much violence and misunderstanding with trans folk and other queer people. I was figuring out where I fit in all of that. And then quarantine hit — there was so much time to explore my gender identity, or lack of gender identity.”

The nonbinary flag was introduced in 2014 by then-17-year-old activist Kyle Rowan after a call was put out by the nonbinary community to create a symbol that better represented their identity. According to the University of Northern Colorado, each color has its own meaning: yellow represents people whose gender falls outside of and without reference to the binary; white represents people with many or all genders; purple represents those whose gender identity falls between male and female or is a mix; and black represents people who feel they are without a gender.

Clemons-Hopkins wasn’t the only nominee to make history at Sunday’s Emmy Awards. “Pose” actress Mj Rodriguez also made history as the first transgender woman to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Aside from Clemons-Hopkins, Siriano dressed Jennifer Coolidge, Hannah Waddingham, Nicole Byer and Moses Ingram for the 2021 Emmys.

Siriano has been a leading designer in creating gender-busting fashion on the red carpet. He most notably created a hybrid tuxedo ballgown for Billy Porter at the 2019 Oscars, which has become one of the actor’s most memorable style moments.

