Carmelo Anthony is smitten with South Africa.

As a result, the NBA star wanted to transport the “culture, cuisine, art and fashion” of the nation back home to the States for the second iteration of his Melo Made collection. Anthony launched his collaboration series last September when he partnered with brands including Rochambeau, Rag & Bone, Jordan Brand, Famous Nobodys and Goorin Bros. on monthly drops of co-designed pieces.

“I’m always experimenting,” he said. ”Last year, I wanted to see what I could do by working with five brands. But this year, I wanted to bring South Africa back to the States so everyone can see the creativity that I was able to see. It’s not like what you see on TV. You don’t even feel like you’re in Africa, there’s a whole different energy.”

Anthony partnered this time with designer Laduma Ngxokolo​ of ​Maxhosa Africa on a colorful collection of men’s and women’s wear that was made in Africa and speaks to the spirit and beauty of the country. It was inspired by the artwork of ​Nelson Makamo who was among the guests at the launch party at Harlem Parish in New York City on Friday night​.

At the event, guests including Rudy Gay, Tim Hardaway Jr. and P.J. Tucker were treated to an exhibit of Anthony’s personal art collection and an interactive painting installation by Makamo. In keeping with the theme, there was a performance by ​Tiwa Savage​, African cuisine from ​Teranga​ and drinks from ​Mezcal El Silencio​.

Anthony said the collection will be available for sale shortly at the Maxhosa Africa site as well as another one he’s creating for Melo Made.

Looking ahead, Anthony said he’s already thinking about next year. “I always want to try to top the year before,” he said. “We started talking about how to bring South Africa to the U.S. in a creative way one and half years ago. For the next one, we’re already starting to throw things at the wall and see where we want to go next. But it will definitely be an annual event during New York Fashion Week.”