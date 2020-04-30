PARIS — Carmen March is shuttering her label as the coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on smaller fashion brands.

The brand, launched in 2016, will shut down all activities on May 30, it said in a statement on Thursday, without elaborating on the reasons for the decision. The Mallorca-born designer, formerly creative director of Pedro del Hierro Madrid, was known for her Eighties-inspired silhouettes with a Spanish twist.

Retailers like Net-a-porter and Montaigne Market carried her designs for empowered women, with signature pieces including structured bustier tops, ruffles and classic high-waisted pants, worn by celebrities including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Rita Ora.

“I would like to thank all the individuals and institutions that have supported me, not only on this last project, but throughout my career in fashion,” said March.

“I feel blessed for having been able to work and learn so much from an amazing team of extraordinary people. These years have shaped me as a person, and have been the ultimate adventure,” she concluded.

Moving to stem the tide of destruction from COVID-19, France’s Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the country’s governing body for the fashion industry, said last week it has set up an action plan to support emerging brands, including helping them navigate aid from the French government.