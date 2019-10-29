The Center for Reproductive Rights announced the creation of its Creative Council on Monday night. Led by actress Elizabeth Banks, founding members of the council include Busy Philipps, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, Aja Naomi King, Sarah Jones, Cindi Leive, Erika Savage, Lisa Edelstein and Amy Brenneman.

The council aims to leverage the contacts, reach and expertise of its members — all of whom are rooted in the art, fashion and entertainment worlds — to advance the initiatives of the center, which include raising awareness of maternal health issues and advocating for reproductive rights. An initial focus of the council will be the center’s pending Supreme Court case, June Medical Services v. Gee, which challenges a law in Louisiana designed to shut down abortion clinics.

“Deciding whether or when to become a parent is one of the most important life decisions we can make. It’s not a decision someone can make for anyone else. As parents, we want our daughters to have the ability to make their own decisions about their bodies, lives and futures,” said Opening Ceremony design duo Lim and Leon of their involvement. “If the Supreme Court allows Louisiana’s law to go into effect, there will be one doctor left at one clinic to provide abortion care for the one million women of child-bearing age in the state so we’ll be urging people to join our fight in #MyRightMyDecision to protect access to abortion care across the country.”

The council was announced during the center’s annual gala, which raised more than $2 million for the organization.

More from WWD:

Alexander Wang to Launch ‘Potty Talk’ Series With Quibi and RadicalMedia

Viktor & Rolf Taps Xu Weizhou as First Brand Ambassador for China

The Creative Stretches Out to the West Coast for More Content Development Led by Lorenzo Martone