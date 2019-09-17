LONDON — Martina Mondadori Sartogo, founder of Cabana, and Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, celebrated the collaboration of their tabletop collection with an intimate dinner at the Wallace Collection on Monday evening. Stefano Tonchi, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Alice Naylor-Leyland and Sabine Getty were among those that attended the event.

The two hosts connected via Instagram. “I called it a 21st-century collaboration. We met on Instagram and we started DMing because of our mutual passion for tabletops,” Mondadori Sartogo said.

The collection features a range of ceramics, glassware and table linens, designed in the spirit of Cabana’s eclectic style and Herrera’s vivid color palette.

The floral patterns seen on plates and napkins are inspired by traditional Iznik designs from Turkey. Wine glasses and Murano tumblers were given electric shades of yellow and orange and gold, and the tea set with vibrant colors handpicked by Gordon.

Working with Gordon and Herrera felt natural for Cabana. “Both brands speak about sophistication and eclectic aesthetics. Wes and I work in a very similar way, gathering our inspirations from travels and art. Additionally, we share a real love for all things artisanal which made the creative process extremely smooth and fun too,” she said.

Gordon added that “Martina and I both wanted this to feel like something you don’t already have in your pantry or closet. We wanted pieces that are truly unique and different.”

“A lot of what you are seeing at the dinner are pieces taken from her imagination and her scrapbook of travels and just the extraordinary life she leads,” he said during dinner.

“Something I learned over time is that it is not about matching and everything being perfect. What makes something beautiful is the personal touch and the emotional quality and the idea that it is a mix and match of items that mean something to you. That was really the approach that we took with this collaboration,” he added.

The collection will be available on Cabana’s web site and Carolina Herrera boutiques in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas, as well as Matchesfashion.com in the U.K.

Founded in 2014, Cabana is an interior design biannual magazine. It has worked with fashion brands such as Gucci, Loewe, Ralph Lauren, Burberry and Etro on cover art and collaborations. The magazine expanded into e-commerce last year and plans to work with more retail partners in the future.