×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Giambattista Valli Says ‘Yes’ to Bridal With a New Capsule

Business

Nordstrom Reports Q2 Improvements, Raises Outlook Amid Headwinds

Carolina Herrera and Interview Magazine Partner on 40th Anniversary Zine, Book

The project was inspired by designer Carolina Herrera's own long history with the glossy.

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on
CH x Interview magazine book cover. Courtesy

On Sept. 9 at Salon 94 on the Upper East Side, Carolina Herrera will mark its 40th anniversary with the first in-person runway show the brand has had since February 2020.

The house is also celebrating by collaborating with Interview Magazine on a collector’s zine and book, inspired by designer Carolina Herrera’s own long history with the glossy. When she launched her fashion brand in 1981, it was Interview that commissioned her first sit-down as a designer, written by André Leon Talley.

Launched in 1969 by pop artist Andy Warhol, who attended Herrera’s first fashion show at The Metropolitan Club, along with Steve Rubell, Bianca Jagger and other boldfacers, Herrera tells a story about trading a minaudière gifted to her by husband Reinaldo to the artist in exchange for her now iconic Warhol portraits.

Related Galleries

Interview continues to publish six issues a year covering celebrity, fashion, art and culture, though it has been dogged in by financial troubles, including a bankruptcy filing, and lawsuits.

The collaboration will include a special-edition zine and collector’s book about the history of the house and creative director Wes Gordon’s tenure since taking over from Herrera in 2018. She remains global ambassador.

The project was spearheaded by Gordon and Interview’s creative director Mel Ottenberg, and features “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Symone as its cover star, actress Julia Fox and a creative team including Tommy Dorfman, Dara Allen, Richie Shazam and Martine Gutierrez.

“Interview and I would like to invite you into the dream, the dance, the world that is the new era of Carolina Herrera,” Gordon said of the collaboration. “Mel Ottenberg and the Interview team have pulled pieces from my entire tenure at Herrera. They’re presenting them on and with a whole new tribe of Herrera family members.”

The zine and collector book will be available from in September to subscribers, through Carolina Herrera stores and at Carolinaherrera.com.

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on
CH x Interview zine cover.

 

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Carolina Herrera and Interview Partner on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad