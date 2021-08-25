Carolina Herrera and Interview Magazine Partner on 40th Anniversary Zine, Book

On Sept. 9 at Salon 94 on the Upper East Side, Carolina Herrera will mark its 40th anniversary with the first in-person runway show the brand has had since February 2020.

The house is also celebrating by collaborating with Interview Magazine on a collector’s zine and book, inspired by designer Carolina Herrera’s own long history with the glossy. When she launched her fashion brand in 1981, it was Interview that commissioned her first sit-down as a designer, written by André Leon Talley.

Launched in 1969 by pop artist Andy Warhol, who attended Herrera’s first fashion show at The Metropolitan Club, along with Steve Rubell, Bianca Jagger and other boldfacers, Herrera tells a story about trading a minaudière gifted to her by husband Reinaldo to the artist in exchange for her now iconic Warhol portraits.

Interview continues to publish six issues a year covering celebrity, fashion, art and culture, though it has been dogged in by financial troubles, including a bankruptcy filing, and lawsuits.

The collaboration will include a special-edition zine and collector’s book about the history of the house and creative director Wes Gordon’s tenure since taking over from Herrera in 2018. She remains global ambassador.

The project was spearheaded by Gordon and Interview’s creative director Mel Ottenberg, and features “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Symone as its cover star, actress Julia Fox and a creative team including Tommy Dorfman, Dara Allen, Richie Shazam and Martine Gutierrez.

“Interview and I would like to invite you into the dream, the dance, the world that is the new era of Carolina Herrera,” Gordon said of the collaboration. “Mel Ottenberg and the Interview team have pulled pieces from my entire tenure at Herrera. They’re presenting them on and with a whole new tribe of Herrera family members.”

The zine and collector book will be available from in September to subscribers, through Carolina Herrera stores and at Carolinaherrera.com.