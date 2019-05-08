CONSTAS CAPSULE: Caroline Constas, the advanced contemporary company, has designed an exclusive capsule for Bergdorf Goodman. The capsule is separate from the seasonal buy at Bergdorf’s, which has carried Constas’ collection for the past three years.

The capsule, which retails from $395 to $995, is housed in its own 20-by-10-foot pop-in space, located on Bergdorf’s fifth floor. It has a jet-set theme, incorporating the brand’s DNA such as whimsical toile prints, bold stripes and ginghams. The main colors are vibrant orchids, blues and saffron yellow. It’s a one-time capsule.

The capsule, consisting of 12 ready-to-wear and three swim styles, is called Caroline Constas Mer.

The offering will go into Bergdorf’s today and will be available online on Thursday. It will be celebrated at an event at Bergdorf’s Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., where Constas will be on hand.