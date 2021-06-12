FEELING BLUE: Carrie Symonds flew the flag for Britain’s ruling Conservative party, donning a bright blue Amanda Wakeley suit to greet international leaders including Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa; Moon Jae-in, president of the Republic of Korea; and his wife Mrs. Kim Jung-Sook at The Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall on Day Two of the G7 summit.

The outfit, as blue as the ties often worn by her husband, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was a rental from My Wardrobe HQ, as were the yellow Gucci bag and Prada shoes that Symonds wore Friday night for the G7 kickoff dinner at The Eden Project. As reported her dress, from The Vampire’s Wife, was also a rental, from Hurr Collective.

On Saturday, G7 leaders discussed the 100 Days Mission, an ambitious commitment to have ready safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics within 100 days of a future pandemic threat being identified.

The U.K. government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, and Melinda French Gates addressed leaders at the Carbis Bay Summit, setting out how governments, industry, international organizations and others should work together to speed up the world’s response to future pandemic threats.