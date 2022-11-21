Carrie Underwood Shimmers in Pink Tony Ward Dress With Colorful Fringe Details on American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in a pink and shimmering multicolored fringe dress from Tony Ward’s spring 2023 collection.

In honor of the ceremony, where the singer was nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist, she wore a pink dress with silver trim at the neckline and shoulders, two off-the-shoulder straps and panels of fringe in blue, dark pink, yellow and green.

Carrie Underwood at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The dress also had a thigh slit displaying her silver strappy sandals. The singer accessorized with diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a pair of statement diamond earrings.

The singer worked with stylist Emma Trask to select her look for this year’s AMAs.

For both makeup and hair, Underwood tapped Melissa Schleicher. Underwood went for a red carpet-ready look, including a matte lip, blush, heavy mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. For hair, she had it parted to the side and done in thick, wavy statement curls.

Carrie Underwood at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Underwood later took to the stage to perform her song “Crazy Angels” from her album “Denim & Rhinestones.” In addition to her nomination for Favorite Country Artist, Underwood’s album was also nominated for Favorite Country Album. “Denim & Rhinestones” debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200 chart this year.

This marks Underwood’s second major red carpet moment this month. At the Country Music Association Awards, she wore a dramatic ruched thigh-high slit fabric paneled blue dress from La Metamorphose’s fall 2022 couture collection.

The 50th Annual American Music Awards honored popular artists and albums with new releases from Sept. 24, 2021 to Sept. 22 of this year. Television personality Wayne Brady hosted the ceremony.